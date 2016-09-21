On Sept. 8, League of Women Voters (LWV) Park Rapids Area held its annual fall membership gathering at the Good Life Cafe. It was a chance for members and friends to gather and hear about the importance of the league and LWV membership during this important election cycle.

Terry Kalil, Minnesota LWV president from Detroit Lakes, was the guest speaker. She is the first LWVMN president from out-state Minnesota.

LWV's goal is to make democracy work for all. To make democracy work, someone needs to do that work.

Terry pointed out that the league has a 96-year history of enhancing, educating and empowering voters. Members and friends of LWV care about elections and issues. Members are part of a team that is trying to make the process better.

Terry stated that "at its core, LWV is about the right to vote." The League has a voice in this country. "If you don't vote, you lose that voice."

What people all care about is their communities. So this year, the focus is on our local races. These are the elections that affect lives immediately. It is important to have qualified candidates for all local races and to help all those candidates make their positions known to the voters. It is up to all voters to ask the candidates hard questions about what they can do and be involved so the candidate know what is important to the community.

The LWV can help focus on issues that are getting lost in the rhetoric.

There is a Constitutional amendment on the ballot and a statewide race for a position on the Minnesota Supreme Court. The proposed amendment removes legislator's power to set their own pay, and instead it creates a bipartisan citizens panel to study and set pay. The League of Women Voters is actively educating voters on the amendment and the importance of casting a ballot on this question. Not voting on any Constitutional amendment is the same as casting a "no" vote, so it's critical that voters study the amendment and then vote. For details, visit https://www.lwvmn.org/sites/default/files/Constitutional Amendment flyer.pdf.

Voters need to know about the judge candidates, too. For more information go to lwvparkrapidsarea.blogspot.com/p/local-voter-information.html.

League members learn about the facts through our study of issues such as climate change, campaign finance, redistricting, etc. Members also learn how to talk with people to find common ground. They learn about the candidates.

This year, the Park Rapids Area LWV will be holding six candidate forums in October. Watch for the announcements in the media, on Facebook, in community calendars and on posters around town.

So what can citizens do to make democracy work?

• Make sure you are registered to vote by going to our local courthouse.

• Go on line at https://mnvotes.sos.state.mn.us/VoterRegistration/VoterRegistrationMain.....

• Vote by absentee ballot starting September 23, if you are not going to be in town on election day.

• Go in person and vote on Nov. 8.

Attend the candidate forums. Bring your friends and neighbors.

Ask questions of your candidates until you understand what they will do.