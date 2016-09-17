Editorial: Take time to discuss suicide prevention

September is Suicide Prevention Month and local mental health professionals want to get the word out how important this issue is in our communities. It's imperative that we are all aware of signs and symptoms all around us.

Suicide involves the tragic loss of human life and is often the result of multiple causes such as mental illness, substance abuse, history of trauma, and impulsive behaviors.

A person's risk of suicide may increase with painful loss, social isolation, feelings of hopelessness or being a burden to others, and not asking for help.

September is stressful for children, adolescents, young adults and parents with the start of school, including college which provides pressure in many areas.

Every day there are 5,400 attempted suicides nationwide by young people in grades 7-12.

It's these young people are at the highest risk for suicide. The good news is there seems to be an overall increase in the awareness of suicide risks in the 15-24 age group. The bad news seems too many of the contributing factors are out of the control of people falling into this group. Environment, quality of parenting, overall health of parents and heredity, socioeconomic status, access to services all impact a young person and how they deal with stressors.

Be on the lookout for the warning signs.

• Talking about wanting to die

• Looking for a way to kill oneself

• Talking about feeling hopeless or having no purpose

• Talking about feeling trapped or in unbearable pain

• Talking about being a burden to others

• Increasing the use of alcohol or other drugs

• Acting anxious, agitated or restless

• Sleeping too little or too much

• Withdrawing or feeling isolated

• Displaying extreme mood swings

Our local mental health professionals are working hard to provide the necessary services and opportunities to educate and treat the communities in which we live.

Early detection is key to prevention. Waiting too long to seek help can lead to major depressive disorders, anxiety disorders, and places them at risk of substance abuse. It's important to treat low level anxiety, trauma or depressive episodes quickly and effectively by a trained professional.

Family involvement is also key. Mental health professionals look to reduce the shame and guilt parents often experience when their child is struggling. Educating parents and other caregivers throughout the community of the risk factors is important to early detection and prevention.

Evidence based practices are consistently pointing at self care, stress management and interpersonal effectiveness skills as protective mechanisms to defend against daily stress. It's not as much about what happens to an individual but much more about how they "interpret" the event in their mind.

Prevention strategies include:

• Share your thoughts with someone you trust

• Keep active with regular exercise

• Eat properly balanced diet

• Avoid tobacco, alcohol, and illegal drugs which mask stress

• Look for humor in a situation wherever you can

• Help others as one can; don't have an agenda

• Maintain a regular routine with uninterrupted sleep cycles

• Learn and use coping techniques including breathing and muscle relaxation

• Look at life's daily challenges as opportunities

There are resources and services available to help with people of all ages deal with stress, depression and other issues that affect our daily lives. Seek help if you recognize the signs and struggles yourself. All of us need to be diligent in recognizing the signs.

TXT4Life is a suicide prevention resource for residents in Minnesota. It's free, confidential and available 24 hours a day and is geared toward the younger, highest at-risk age group of 15-24.

There are a number of highly-trained mental health professionals right here who can help. Other points of entry for help include schools, churches, community leaders, hospitals and your primary care physician.

Don't be afraid to talk about suicide. Education and early detection can save lives.