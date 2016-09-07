Pony Express: A special calling

If you want a full jolt of energy, find yourself, as I just found myself, in the midst of a Kiwanis meeting where over 40 new teachers (some rookies and some with experience) were introduced. Older teachers have retired or moved on, new kids are starting school, new kids are moving into the district, enrollment is expanding and we had a whole roomful of new teachers.

The room throbbed with excitement and enthusiasm. How can kids starting school with these teachers not catch the excitement?

If there ever were a special calling, it's teaching. Without dating myself, it was many years ago that I walked into my first grade classroom, scared the place would eat me alive. I was welcomed by my teacher that year, Miss Gehring, a middle aged no-nonsense teacher who loved kids and knew how to teach. She's in a special place in heaven right now ─ reserved for teachers who love children and know how to teach. I not only remember Miss Gehring, but Miss Whiting, Mrs. Sillers (3rd and 4th grades ─ she loved our class so much she wanted an extra year with us), Miss Shaw, Miss Jacobson, all my teachers until Jr. High, and just about every one after that through graduation. I didn't like them all, and I didn't understand much about respect in those early years, but I think I had a kid-version of respect for every one of them. I certainly have it now.

Why do I remember all these teachers all these years later? Because they were major influences in my life. The 40 new teachers introduced at our meeting are 40 influential people. I hope they all appreciate what an impact they will have on the young lives they will be privileged to encounter.

As a parent and friend, I have known many outstanding teachers. One quality that impressed me the most was that they cared, truly cared, about their students. Yes, great teachers love their children. It has been said that students don't care how much you know until they know how much you care. Sometimes teachers teach best with their mouths shut. Their care is demonstrated by kindness, patience, willingness to listen to students and respect their (sometimes weird) points of view.

The good teachers have a passion for their subject matter and their students. One teacher friend, who didn't come into the profession until his 50s, was always thrilled by the creativity of his students. He had high expectations for them and was always excited when they achieved results beyond their own earlier expectations.

When students are asked what makes a good teacher, they boil it down to just a few basics: she explains things and makes the subject interesting; she is funny (but doesn't try to be a comedian) and has a lot of personality; and, she is interested in what we have to say.

We must all recognize that teachers are not miracle workers or policemen and that our kids will do best in school if they have good parents ─ parents who care about their children and support their kids' teachers.

So, as the school year begins, this is my salute to teachers. I salute your passion, your caring, your patience and your kindness. You truly have a special calling. God Bless you and have a good year.