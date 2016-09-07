Tragic deaths are difficult for the communities in which we live, affecting many family and friends, and the accident last week on Fish Hook Lake is no exception.

Most have read reports or know those involved and are at least familiar what happened. Two boats collided for unknown reasons and three people were thrown into the lake. Two made it to shore with the help of rescuers. Tragically, John "Pat" Sargent, 78, of Park Rapids didn't. He was missing in the water, rescue personnel quickly responded and searched for him until dark.

This was a multi-agency extensive search effort that involved numerous agencies and resources, including boats, airplanes, helicopters, dogs and manpower. Sadly, the search ended with Sargent's body recovered a day later.

As the local newspaper and primary source for news in the Park Rapids area, we covered the accident to get as much information out early to inform the public what had happened. This was a very public accident that drew a lot of attention. We gather information at the scene and what's provided by law enforcement. That information can be incomplete early on but we do our best to update as the situation develops.

In this day and age of social media, where information is shared immediately, it's important for newspapers like the Enterprise to be as accurate as possible and not report rumors.

We missed some details in our initial report posted online but as the day progressed worked to gather more complete information from law enforcement to best inform the public.

What wasn't available the first day was names of those involved. The sheriff's office released those the following day after family had been notified.

The sheriff's office completed its investigation this week and determined the collision was an accident but is recommending the driver of the second boat be charged with failure to render aid.

Pat Sargent was well known and well liked in this community. Friends describe him as always happy and adored by his family. According to his obituary, he died doing what he loved most - fishing on Fish Hook Lake. He worked 44 years for Northwestern Bell Telephone Company until his retirement. He was also a volunteer firefighter in Park Rapids.

Pat was a lifetime outdoorsman who loved to hunt or fish whenever time allowed. He also loved to snowmobile and one winter logged over 6,500 miles with family and friends, the obituary reads.

Pat was a long-time member of St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church. He was very active in his church and served on the St. Peter's Catholic School board. His funeral was Friday morning and in lieu of flowers, monetary donations accepted and given directly to Hubbard County Search and Rescue in Pat's name.

Pat's body was found Friday afternoon after the Enterprise had gone to press for Saturday's paper. At press time Friday, he remained missing and we ran the story and a photo of the search as our lead front page news package.

It was not a story we could ignore and difficult decisions had to be made. We've received some criticism regarding the front page photograph in the Saturday, Aug. 27 issue. The photograph showed one of the unidentified victims on a pontoon deck as rescue personnel administered medical care. He was transported from the scene by ambulance and airlifted to a Twin Cities hospital, and is expected to recover from his injuries.

It's a photo that visually tells the gravity and seriousness of the breaking news story as search efforts launched. A couple callers referred to the photo used as "tasteless." Understandable, but from the news-gathering standpoint the image brings the harsh and tragic reality to the readers. It's not a pleasant part of our jobs as journalists.

We do live in a small town and take that into consideration when making difficult decisions as what to publish, both online and in print.

This story grabbed the public's attention quickly, and understandably so, given the number of agencies involved in the search. There was extensive utilization of public resources, leading many in the community to wonder was going on that tragic day.