Osage Lions appreciate peach sale support
A thank you to all the customers for your support of the Osage Lions peach sale. The monies generated will be utilized to support the Lions projects (LCIF, Diabetes, Youth Outreach, Hearing, Leader Dog, Camp Kace, Can-Do-Canine, White Cane, Reading Awareness, Food Shelf, Local Scholarships, Osage Beach, Wayside Rest, Lions Park maintenance.
A special thank you to Hugo's for loading, storage and working with the parking lot sales; Ace Hardware for your parking lot; Osage Liquor Store parking lot.