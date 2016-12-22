“It’s sad, but I think it certainly helps the family and starts the healing process,” Barry said.

According to a GoFundMe page, Stifter was married and had two young children. His wife is expecting their third child in early May.

Stifter had gone to Lake Waconia to photograph wildlife from his paddleboard on Nov. 26 when he went missing. Sheriff’s deputies found Stifter’s paddleboard upright and anchored offshore, with a personal flotation device tethered to the front of the board.

Barry said the cause of Stifter’s death is still under investigation, but no foul play is suspected.