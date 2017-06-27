Glyndon police officer shot at during traffic stop

Glyndon, Minn. -- Authorities are searching for the person who allegedly shot at a police officer during a traffic stop in Glyndon.

Authorities say it happened Monday night around 11:30 on Highway 10 just west of the city.

A Glyndon police officer pulled over a car in a routine traffic stop and got out to talk to the driver.

That's when the officer believes a bullet went flying over his head.

The person in the car being pulled over also heard the shot and so did an assisting officer.

Authorities believe the shot was fired from the northeast direction of the traffic stop.

Glyndon, Dilworth, Moorhead and Fargo police along with Clay County Deputies and Minnesota State Patrol all assisted.

No one was injured.