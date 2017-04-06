Clearwater County Sheriff Darin Halverson confirmed Thursday a vehicle was stopped by law enforcement in the park on Wednesday and one individual fled the scene on foot.

Members of Hubbard-Wadena SWAT were called in around 6 p.m. Wednesday to assist with the search but the individual was not located. Halverson said on Thursday there is no longer an active search taking place in the park but they do know who the individual is and charges are pending.

SWAT and other law enforcement had closed off Wilderness Drive near the headwaters of the Mississippi during the search Wednesday evening as the park remained open.

Halverson did not release the name of the suspect and stated he does not believe the public is in immediate danger at this time.

The park remained open on Thursday and park officials referred questions regarding the investigation to the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.