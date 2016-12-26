Along with the Red River Valley, the no travel advisory includes Highway 2 from Bagley to Grand Forks. The North Dakota Department of Transportation has also posted no travel advisories and have closed Highway 2, I- 29 and I-94.

MnDOT snowplow operators are doing their part to make highways safe. Motorists should remember to:

· Drive slowly on bridges, overpasses and tunnels.

· Use a safe speed for winter driving conditions, regardless of the posted speed limit.

· Keep a safe stopping distance from the vehicle in front of them.

· Keep both hands on the steering wheel and eyes on the road, and stay alert.

For additional tips on safe winter driving, go to www.mndot.gov/workzone/winter.html.

For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit www.511mn.org.