Waubun man shot in the face was wanted by authorities

Recommended for you

Keezer was at the scene and in possession of a firearm when the incident occurred, and formal charges are pending on him. Becker County Sheriff Todd Glander was unable to release much more information Thursday morning due to an ongoing investigation, but did say it was not a self-inflicted gunshot wound and they do have information on who did fire the gun.

"We do know, but it's still under investigation," said Glander. " Nobody has been arrested, and we do not anticipate any charges at this time on anyone else, but it is still under investigation."

Keezer was on Becker County's Wanted List for felony third-degree burglary, which is a felony or gross misdemeanor.

Law enforcement believes this is an isolated case, and there is no threat to the public related to this incident.

The White Earth Tribal Police Department, Callaway Police Department, Minnesota State Patrol and Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are assisting the Becker County Sheriff's Department with the continued investigation of the incident.