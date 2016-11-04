Bemidji Police search for missing teen
The Bemidji Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Jeremy Jourdain. Mr. Jourdain was last seen in the 500 block of Wood Avenue in Bemidji at approximately midnight on October 31st. Residents are asked to check their properties and any out buildings, campers, or structures on their property. Mr. Jourdain is described as a native American male male, age 17, 6’4”, 175lbs with short dark brown hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a blue and grey hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.
On November 3 rd approximately 50 family and friends along with 50 law enforcement officers continued the search of the Nymore area for Jeremy Jourdain. The U.S. Border Patrol assisted the search effort thought the use of a helicopter. A blood hound was also brought to the scene to assist in the search. Detectives from the Bemidji Police Department, Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal
Apprehension continue to investigate leads from the public.
As hunters enter the woods this weekend, we ask that you check your property and out buildings for anything suspicious or signs of Jeremy Jourdain.
Images of what Jeremy Jourdain was wearing the evening he disappeared are attached to this release.
If you have had contact with Jourdain since November 1st or know his current whereabouts, please contact the law enforcement center at 218-333- 9111.