Bemidji Police search for missing teen

On November 3 rd approximately 50 family and friends along with 50 law enforcement officers continued the search of the Nymore area for Jeremy Jourdain. The U.S. Border Patrol assisted the search effort thought the use of a helicopter. A blood hound was also brought to the scene to assist in the search. Detectives from the Bemidji Police Department, Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal

Apprehension continue to investigate leads from the public.

As hunters enter the woods this weekend, we ask that you check your property and out buildings for anything suspicious or signs of Jeremy Jourdain.

Images of what Jeremy Jourdain was wearing the evening he disappeared are attached to this release.

If you have had contact with Jourdain since November 1st or know his current whereabouts, please contact the law enforcement center at 218-333- 9111.