Itasca County missing person alert

The Itasca County Sheriff's Office is requesting the public's assistance in locating Danette Marie Andrist, 56, of the Warba area. Danette was last seen on Sunday night, Oct. 16 in the Warba area. It is unusual for her to be out of contact and authorities are concerned for her welfare. She is driving a 2012 silver four door Kia Forte LX with Minnesota plate 067JGK. Danette is described as 5-foot 5-inches, 170 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. Please keep an eye out for Danette or her vehicle along roadsides, trails, parking lots, parks and other areas. If you think you have seen her or know of her whereabouts, please contact the Itasca County Sheriff's Office at 800-458-8732 or diall 911.