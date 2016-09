OTTERTAIL, Minn. -- An unattended body was found overnight on Sept. 16 at the Hoot N Holler parking lot in Ottertail, Minn.

Staff at the Hoot N Holler confirmed a deceased man was found in the parking lot of the restaurant.

Further information about the incident is not yet available, and attempts to reach the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Department office have not been returned.