She was chosen among hundreds of children, ages 8-14, that submitted a recipe for a healthy gameday snack.

Each winner has been invited to attend the Super Kids Tailgate Party to take place during the 10-day Super Bowl festival.

"Both my kids concocted a recipe," explained mom RaNae Doll. "It was fun to have the kids come up with a snack. It had to be original and healthy."

Recipes were judged based on ease, creativity and nutrition.

"Even to get into the top 52, Grace is just tickled," Doll said.

Ten "All-Pro Chefs" will be selected to make their recipe for a host of celebrity chef judges, including Andrew Zimmern, Gavin Kaysen and Lachelle Cunningham. They will choose the winning healthy game day recipe at the Super Kids Tailgate Party and its creator will be named the Super Snack Challenge MVP. He or she will receive $25,000 to donate to charity.

"We're excited the Super Bowl is in the Cities this year," Doll said.

The Super Snack Challenge is part of the MNSBHC Legacy Fund's efforts to leave a lasting legacy of improved health and wellness for Minnesota children.

"We were thrilled to see the excitement and enthusiasm from young people and families across the state to join the Super Snack Challenge," said Dana Nelson, vice president of Legacy and Community Partnerships for the MNSBHC Legacy Fund, in a press release. "It's our goal that not only will this help generate excitement for Super Bowl LII, but that more kids will develop health habits that will remain long after the final whistle of the big game."

"The Super Snack Challenge offered a creative approach to engaging children and their families in healthier eating routines and we were pleased to see Minnesotans and their families respond," said Bob Forrester, president and CEO of Newman's Own Foundation, which supported the Super Snack Challenge. "This program is a great fit with our commitment to improve the well-being of children and families, and we are proud to partner with the Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee Legacy Fund in this important initiative."