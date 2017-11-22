Community Christmas tree lit up on Main
Val and Terry Kimball donated a "stately spruce tree" from their property in Hubbard for this year's Christmas tree-lighting event.
Kelly Kimball, a cousin, contributed his time and logging equipment to the effort. On Sunday afternoon, he and his crew felled the tree and set it up on Main.
"It is stunning," said Betsy Meyer, CHI St. Joseph's Health volunteer services coordinator.
The community celebration kicks off the holiday season Friday, Nov. 24 with the Yuletide Sampler at 5 p.m. and Light Up a Life for Hospice Care tree-lighting ceremony at 6 p.m.
This is the 31st consecutive year of the Light Up a Life program, Meyer noted.
On Monday, crews from Minnesota Power and Itasca-Mantrap Electric Co-op strung lights and hung decorations on the tree, utilizing their boom trucks.
Val and Terry Kimball offered five trees, so the Light Up a Life program will have Christmas trees for years to come, said Meyers.
The Park Rapids Downtown Business Association's webcam at www.parkrapidsdowntown.com, which overlooks Main and the tree, is streaming live.