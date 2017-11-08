Unofficial results indicate Menahga School referendum passes

Question 1 passed with 710 "yes" votes to 503 "no."

Voters also approved Question 2, a $4.1 million bond issue to construct a second floor, with 12 classrooms, on the new high school addition. This option passed 623 votes "in favor" to 579 "against." The tax impact for $100,000 home is estimated at additional $24 per year.

Question 3 failed. This option asked for a $5 million bond to provide accessible space for adaptive physical education, expanded gymnasium/performance space, a clean lab for high school robotics and laser engraving, a fitness and weight room, and a high school office. There were 632 "no" votes to 559 "yes."

Unofficial results also show Katie Howard was overwhelmingly approved for the school board member position. She received 659 votes, followed by Anna Skaro (321) and Bob Smith (106).