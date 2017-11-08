Nevis, Menahga schools set to honor veterans

In this 99th year of commemoration, the Department of Veterans Affairs is broadening that tradition of observance and appreciation to include both veterans and military families for the entire month of November.

Area schools will be honoring local veterans during programs on Friday, Nov. 10.

Nevis School

Nevis School will be hosting its third annual Veterans Day program at 1:20 p.m. Nov. 10 in Tiger Arena.

The public is invited to attend as they pay tribute to and thank veterans for their sacrifice and service to the country. All veterans are encouraged to come in uniform.

Adeline and Lydia Bjorklund will sing the national anthem. A musical selection will be performed by the 2nd grade class. Speakers for the afternoon will be Trudy Maninga and Command Sergeant Major Mitch Hellkamp.

Menahga School

The Menahga VFW Post 6206 Color Guard and Park Rapids Area Marine Corps League will present the nation's colors to launch the 9 a.m. Veterans Day program in the Menahga School gym on Nov. 10.

This year's program will highlight Korean War veterans from the Menahga community. The public is invited to attend the event.

Menahga students have an active role in the event, sharing poems, providing patriotic music and recognizing local veterans.

Both the Menahga School High School band and choir will perform patriotic salutes.

Seventh grader Alex Treinen will share his winning essay for the VFW's Patriot's Pen Essay Contest. The annual competition encourages sixth through eighth graders to examine America's history, along with their own experiences, and craft a 300- to 400-word essay. This year's theme was "America's Gift to My Generation."

Makayla Hillukka, winner of the VFW's Voice of Democracy Essay competition, is a ninth grader. She will share her speech. Open to freshman through seniors, contestants submit an audio essay about democratic ideas and principles. The 2017 theme was "American History: Our Hope for the Future."