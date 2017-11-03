A two-car crash on Highway 34 injures Akeley driver
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Randall R. Richmond of Akeley was driving his 2006 Ford crew cab pickup eastbound on State Highway 34 when he was struck by a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Charles P. Kellner.
The accident occurred a few minutes after noon on Nov. 2, near Charlie's Boats & Marine in Park Rapids.
Kellner, a 63-year-old Park Rapids man, was making a U-turn on the highway when he hit Richmond's truck.
Richmond, 48, was transported to CHI St. Joseph's Hospital for minor injuries and later released.
The Minnesota State Patrol report states that air bags did not deploy and alcohol was not involved in the crash.