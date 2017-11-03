Four arrested in Sebeka for sale and possession of meth

According to the sheriff's office report, both deputies and agents found methamphetamine, cash, a gun and multiple items of drug paraphernalia.

Another search warrant was executed on a vehicle parked in the driveway of the residence. Agents located 21 grams of methamphetamine, cash and drug paraphernalia.

Carla Keezer, 46; Kenny Williams, 58, and David Luukkonen, 54, all of Sebeka, and Kevin Basswood, 40, of Ponsford, were arrested as part of the investigation.

The methamphetamine had a street value of over $2,000.