Four arrested in Sebeka for sale and possession of meth
During the early morning hours of Oct. 25, the Wadena County Sheriff's Office and West Central Drug and Violent Crime Task Force agents executed a search warrant at 9948 294th Street near Sebeka as a result of a drug investigation.
According to the sheriff's office report, both deputies and agents found methamphetamine, cash, a gun and multiple items of drug paraphernalia.
Another search warrant was executed on a vehicle parked in the driveway of the residence. Agents located 21 grams of methamphetamine, cash and drug paraphernalia.
Carla Keezer, 46; Kenny Williams, 58, and David Luukkonen, 54, all of Sebeka, and Kevin Basswood, 40, of Ponsford, were arrested as part of the investigation.
The methamphetamine had a street value of over $2,000.