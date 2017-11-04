Park Rapids school tribute to veterans on Nov. 8

From 2:40 p.m. until 3 p.m., fifth and sixth graders will share readings about all five branches of the military. They will be joined by the Park Rapids American Legion Color Guard.

Both tributes are open to the public.

Retired teachers Charli Cohrs and LaPalma Anderson stepped aside as coordinators. The pair collaborated for a dozen years — volunteering both time and money — to organize Century Middle School's Veterans Day program.

"It was a huge production. It was awesome," said Jeremy Anderson, a fifth grade teacher. He and colleague Kathy Pilgrim are coordinating the reading portion of this year's program.

Eleven readers — one from each fifth and sixth grade class — have been selected to participate.

"We want the kids to be doing it. We want them to have ownership of it," Anderson said.

Music will be included in Wednesday's ceremony.

After the school program, Legion Honor Guards will visit veterans at Heritage Living Center, Diamond Willow Assisted Living and Care-Age Country Home.