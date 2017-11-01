Rollover south of Nevis

Slippery roads as temperatures drop can lead to uncertain conditions. This driver was not hurt and urges people to take caution and not take wet surfaces for granted. The accident occurred Wednesday afternoon on County 13, south of Nevis. (Mark Harmon/Enterprise)
