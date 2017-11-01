World Science Day was proclaimed by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in 2001 and celebrated for the first time in 2002.

A group of interested citizens in Park Rapids has decided to do something to highlight World Science Day.

"Science is a topic that most would agree is important to all of us," say organizers in their news release. "We have all benefited from scientific advances, whether in medicine or in communication through cell phones. It is particularly important that we encourage our young people to learn about science; our youth are our future. It is vital to help young people to understand that everything we touch has a scientific concept attached to it, and to encourage openness and curiosity about science in all people."

Sponsored by the Hubbard County DFL and Menahga/Park Rapids Indivisible, the event will be held on Friday, Nov. 10, from 1 to 5 pm, at Northwoods Bank community room.

A focal point of the afternoon is a demonstration by the Nevis High School Robotics team, the Tech-No-Tigers, coached by Rusty Uscola.

"We are excited about that demonstration as well as our interesting variety of other speakers — from vaccinations to agriculture."

Listed below is a synopsis of the afternoon's agenda:

• 1:15 pm — 1:30 p.m.: Danielle Pinnick, North Dakota State University Center for Immunization Research and Education

• 1: 35 pm — 1:50 p.m.: Erica Bjelland, Rural Renewable Energy Alliance

• 2 pm — 2:30 p.m.: Nevis Tech-No-Tigers Robotics Team

• 3 pm — 3:30 p.m.: Paul Frank, managing partner of Hemp Solutions of Minnesota

• 3:45 pm — 4 p.m.: Tiffany Thulinsky, Central Lakes College, MN State Center of Excellence in Agriculture

• 4:15 pm — 4:30 p.m.: Katie Deschene, Toxic Taters

In addition to speakers, the organizations represented will also have tables with information to provide attendees and the opportunity to gather information or ask questions. Organizations that work with or includes any aspect of science, such as medical science, public health, natural resources or the environment, are welcome to have an information booth at no charge. For more information, contact Lyn Pinnick at 218-564-6162.