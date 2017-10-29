Along with the help of his crew, Thompson collected 1,455 pounds of food and $3,152 in total.

"He's really grateful to people that came out and donated. He was very happy with the turnout," Jill Thompson, Adam's mother said.

Thompson parked a truck outside of Hugo's for three days, and collected enough food to stuff the truck bed all three days.

Bob Hansen, director of the food shelf, said they go through well over 600,000 pounds of food each year and that every donation helps.

"That is an exceptional donation. This just shocks the devil out of me," Hansen said in regards to the donation. He added that he can buy groceries so much cheaper than the average person can at the grocery store and cash donations go a long way.

"I'm so glad I could help," Thompson said.

Hansen is very appreciative of the donation and all help he receives. Currently, the food shelf is also in need of volunteers.

"I need to find people that are willing to give me just one day a month," Hansen said, adding that their hours are 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., volunteers would likely work from 9:45 a.m. to 4 p.m.

According to Hansen, many of his volunteers are retirees that travel to warmer climates during the winter, which causes him to lose many of his valuable volunteers.

Hansen has never had to close his doors due to a lack of volunteers but he is concerned about it now.

The Hubbard County Food Shelf is located at 308 Pleasant Ave in Park Rapids. For more information on volunteering call 218-732-1282.