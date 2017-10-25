Hubbard County Incidents

Oct. 17: A transport was given in Park Rapids; A 911 hangup call was made to Beltrami; A caller reported a suspicious vehicle and person in his driveway in Akeley; A report of a violation of an order for protection was made in Nevis, father waving at his son from balcony as son was going to school; A report was made that two people with handguns fired six rounds at a house on Walnut Dr.;

Oct. 18: A Laporte caller reported that a car was left in his driveway; A caller reported a tree across one side of the road on Hwy. 34; A transport was given in Park Rapids; A report of an abandoned car was made in Nevis; A report of mailbox damage in Park Rapids was made; A person in Park Rapids wanted to speak to a deputy about the bank foreclosing on her property and not allowing her access before the deadline date; Officer assistance was requested for a cattle drive; A report of suspicious activity was made; A report of a suspicious vehicle driving around the neighborhood was made on Co. Rd. 38; A report of a mother refusing to give children to father for the weekend was made on Co. Rd. 45; A caller reported that an intoxicated person left in a dark truck with a white topper; A violation of a domestic abuse no-contact order was reported; An officer reported being out with a person walking down the road;

Oct. 19: A report of a violation of a court order was made in Nevis, states that individual is sitting outside her residence possibly taking pictures of her; A caller reported two vehicles stopped in the middle of the road, caller believes it was a road rage incident, both vehicles took off heading toward Akeley; A 911 call was made in Park Rapids with a child screaming "stop" for 15 minutes at neighbor's residence;

Oct. 20: A person in Park Rapids reported that a home that is supposed to be empty has had a car and two males there lately, can hear generator running at night; A child custody issue was reported in Park Rapids; A transport was made; A person reported finding a bike in the ditch near Nevis; A caller reported a white van all over the road, passed to state patrol; A caller on State 200 reported a white Chevy pickup with a long work trailer that had an unsafe unsecured load; A report of possible underage drinking was made in Park Rapids; A caller reported multiple dirt bikes driving in ditches, passed to state patrol; A Laporte caller reported that a silver car was driving back and forth and appeared to be taking pictures; A report was made on Ester Dr. of two men driving around asking if anyone needed work; A caller reported a vehicle swerving all over the roadway; A caller on 219th Ave. reported a person knocking on doors who was under the influence of drugs;

Oct. 21: A caller reported a tree across part of Hwy. 71; A violation of a domestic abuse no-contact order was made in Cass Lake; A driving complaint was made in Park Rapids; A person in Laporte reported getting a $700 bad check; A caller on Co. Rd. 9 reported a Honda parked in the middle of a dirt road on private land; An officer reported being out with a motorist assist; A caller reported loud music in Nevis; A 911 call was made on Wolf Lake Rd., dead air, coming from phone with no service;

Oct. 22: A person reported finding a knife and pipe in the ditch, thought he saw officers there prior night; A report of a spray painted sign was made in Park Rapids; A report of possible poaching and shining of deer was made in Nevis, heard two gunshots, passed to DNR; A caller reported a vehicle parked in the back of her property on Co. Rd. 6; A caller on 114th St. reported that the front door was open and that someone may be sleeping on the couch; A report of poaching was made; A person in Akeley reported that her ex is at the bar and not taking care of his son, she wanted to speak with an officer; A caller on 135th St. reported that people were blocking the road, called before and deputy said to call back if it continued to be a problem; A report was made on Co. Rd. 95 of two males trespassing on property and following a female who was walking; An officer reported being out with a vehicle that had its hazard lights on.

Medical: Oct. 17: An ambulance was called in Lake George for a male who collapsed; An ambulance was called in Nevis for a person with low blood pressure;

Oct. 18: An ambulance was called on State 71 for a female with a nose bleed; An ambulance was called in Menahga;

Oct. 19: An ambulance was called on State 87 for a female possibly having a stroke; An ambulance was called in Laporte for a 53-year-old male who felt like he was having a heart attack;

Oct. 20: An ambulance was called on Far Portage Dr. for a 43-year-old female with an allergic reaction to food; An ambulance was called on Night Hawk Rd. for a 77-year-old male very weak and barely able to move; An ambulance was called on Osprey Trl. for a male with a possible stroke;

Oct. 21: An ambulance was called on Vagabond Lp. for a person who was drinking for three weeks and was hallucinating; An ambulance was called in Nevis for a 69-year-old female who fell out of a chair and needed a lift assist; An ambulance was called in Park Rapids for a female with very low blood pressure;

Oct. 22: An ambulance was called on U.S. 71 for a 74-year-old female with a severe nosebleed; An ambulance was called in Laporte for a severe nosebleed; An ambulance was called on Wild Wing Dr. for a male with difficulty breathing.

Accidents: Oct. 16: A Cass Lake caller reported a rolled over vehicle on his property, no one around;

Oct. 20: An ATV rollover with a possible neck injury was reported.

Animal related: Oct. 18: A hit deer was reported, minor damage to squad; An officer reported being out with a vehicle that hit a deer;

Oct. 19: A report was made of a cat hit by a car in Park Rapids, number of people trying to save it; A report was made of a brown cow out of its fence;

Oct. 20: A report of 30 to 50 cows out of the fence, chasing them on old Backboard Rd., passed on to state; A report was made of donkeys out near the road on Co. Rd. 18;

Oct. 22: A caller on Midday Cir. had concerns for a dog running loose in the area; A car vs. deer accident was reported, no injuries, deer needs to be dispatched.

Burglaries, thefts: Oct. 16: A caller in Nevis reported an alarm on their island, there is also a light on in the house; A contractor reported evidence of a possible cabin break-in on Oriole Dr.; A theft was reported in Nevis; A motion alarm was activated in a residence on Co. Rd. 40; A burglar alarm was activated in Nevis;

Oct. 17: A caller on Co. Rd. 3 reported multiple items missing from her daughter's house; A caller on 255th Ave. reported that a window was broken out at her seasonal; A caller in Menahga reported that her car was recovered in Billings, Mt. and that was driven by a 17 year old female;

Oct. 18: A front door burglary alarm was activated on Firelight Dr.;

Oct. 19: A caller received a motion alarm on her phone for her home on 175th Ave., should be no one there; A report of a scam/fraud was reported in Park Rapids; A caller reported a theft from his residence in Cass Lake;

Oct. 20: A main entry alarm was activated in Bemidji; The theft of a generator was reported on Spider Lake/ Forest Rd.; The theft of a handgun from a vehicle was reported in Park Rapids; The possible theft of a pig was reported in Park Rapids;

Oct. 21: A back garage door alarm was activated on Treebark Dr.; The theft of $10 from a purse was reported on Broadway Rd.;

Oct. 22: A motion alarm was activated on Endhaven Trl.; A front door alarm was activated on Hubbard Dr.; The theft of a washing machine was reported in Laporte.

Fires: Oct. 19: A report was made of a male starting numerous fires along the Heartland Trail; A report of a resort burning a lot of leaves in their driveway was made in Nevis, red flag/no burn warning in effect; A report of neighbors burning leaves was made on Co. Rd. 6, red flag/no burn warning in effect;

Oct. 21: A report was made that a fire jumped from a fireplace and a cabin was on fire on Duck Lake Rd.