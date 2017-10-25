Search
    Fall festival fun: Celebrating wild rice harvest

    By nvik Today at 9:00 a.m.
    Nate Luetgers of Park Rapids stays warm by sketching live performances during Saturday's festivities. (Nicole Vik/Enterprise)1 / 3
    "A massive thank you to all that attended, supported, vended, volunteered and just plain well-wished this year's Wild Rice Festival," said Michael Dagen, executive director of the Nemeth Art Center. "We couldn't have done it without you or without the financial support of the Park Rapids Downtown Business Association, the Park Rapids Lakes Area Arts Council and Essentia Health." (Photo source: Nemeth Art Center)2 / 3
    Author and chef Amy Thielen serves wild rice to hungry guests. (Photo source: Nemeth Art Center)3 / 3

    The Nemeth Art Center hosted "Take a Walk on the Wild Side" on Saturday. This year's wild rice festival was held outdoors on 3rd street between Hugo's and the Park Ave apartments, where numerous people braved the chilly, fall temperatures.

    The event hosted an open mic stage throughout the day, attendees were encouraged to share a poem, a story or a song.

    There were also activities for the kids in attendance and a variety of crafts and food vendors selling items from art to edibles.

