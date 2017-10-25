Fall festival fun: Celebrating wild rice harvest
The Nemeth Art Center hosted "Take a Walk on the Wild Side" on Saturday. This year's wild rice festival was held outdoors on 3rd street between Hugo's and the Park Ave apartments, where numerous people braved the chilly, fall temperatures.
The event hosted an open mic stage throughout the day, attendees were encouraged to share a poem, a story or a song.
There were also activities for the kids in attendance and a variety of crafts and food vendors selling items from art to edibles.