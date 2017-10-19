U.S. Marine Corps recognizes Park Rapids Enterprise

Late last summer, Enterprise staff decided to install a flagpole in front of their building. Other businesses quickly followed suit. The local U.S. Marine Corps League assisted with consolidating costs and holding flag-raising ceremonies. The American Legion and City of Park Rapids also supported the efforts.

To date, 98 local establishments are flying the American flag, according to league member Ron Masanz. He calls its the "Flags Forever Project."

"This project typifies the spirit, pride and initiative that exist in our community and its businesses," said fellow league member Lou Schultz.