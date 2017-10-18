Salvation Army bell ringers needed

Local donations help the area's working poor, said organizer Lori Longworth.

Groups or individuals willing to ring bells may contact Longworth at 218-252-4096. Volunteers will be stationed throughout the area on Fridays and Saturdays during the four-week campaign. Anyone may sign up for a shift.

A tradition since 1891, the Salvation Army's red kettles are used in such distant lands as Korea, Japan, Chile and many European countries as well as throughout U.S. Public contributions to the kettles enable the organization to continue its year-round efforts.

Today, donations at Christmas time support holiday meals for homeless and needy families, but also help the Salvation Army serve 30 million people through a myriad of services all year long. These include disaster response, food, shelter, clothing, youth programs, financial assistance, senior centers, and human and sexual trafficking advocacy.

Donations of any size may be dropped off or mailed directly to Longworth's attention at Remax, 1415 First St. E., Park Rapids (by AmericInn Suites), with checks made out to "Salvation Army."