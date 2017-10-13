Search
    Four injured in crash on Highway 34

    By Enterprise Staff Today at 11:09 a.m.

    Four people were injured Saturday evening, Oct. 7, when two vehicles collided east of Park Rapids.

    The Minnesota State Patrol reported a 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Park Rapids resident Allen Duane Henderson, 77, collided on state Highway 34 with an eastbound 1957 Chevrolet Chevelle at 5:18 p.m. as the Jeep turned onto the highway from Country Road 20.

    Henderson and his passenger, 70-year-old Patricia Grace Henderson, also of Park Rapids, suffered injuries that were not life-threatening and were taken to CHI St. Joseph's Health.

    The Park Rapids residents in the Chevelle, 73-year-old driver Ralph Vernon Sanquist and 70-year-old passenger Sharon Marie Sanquist, also suffered injuries that were not life-threatening and were hospitalized.

