Four injured in crash on Highway 34
Four people were injured Saturday evening, Oct. 7, when two vehicles collided east of Park Rapids.
The Minnesota State Patrol reported a 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Park Rapids resident Allen Duane Henderson, 77, collided on state Highway 34 with an eastbound 1957 Chevrolet Chevelle at 5:18 p.m. as the Jeep turned onto the highway from Country Road 20.
Henderson and his passenger, 70-year-old Patricia Grace Henderson, also of Park Rapids, suffered injuries that were not life-threatening and were taken to CHI St. Joseph's Health.
The Park Rapids residents in the Chevelle, 73-year-old driver Ralph Vernon Sanquist and 70-year-old passenger Sharon Marie Sanquist, also suffered injuries that were not life-threatening and were hospitalized.