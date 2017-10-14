Park Rapids City Council declares vacancy

According to Minnesota Statutes, a vacancy exists as of the date of a death of a council member and the council must seek someone to fill the open seat.

As the resolution declaring a vacancy states, the council is allowed to appoint a successor to the position until the next regular city election is held, due to the fact that more than half of the term has already been completed. The appointee will serve until Dec. 2018, and in Jan. 2019, a newly elected candidate will take office.

The council also authorized city staff to advertise for the open position. Submitted materials from any interested individuals will be made available to the council members prior to the next council meeting.

In his role as council member, Rutherford was appointed to the Economic Development Commission, the Heartland Transit Authority, Housing and Redevelopment Authority of Park Rapids, Kitchigami Regional Library Board and the Parks and Beautification Board.

In other business, the council members took the following actions:

• Denied the request from the Park Rapids Lakes Area Arts Council for a $250 grant to help defray the cost of the Leadership & Strategy Development Program.

• Adopted a resolution approving revised plans and specifications and reordering advertisement for bids for the Pioneer Park restroom downtown.

• Set a public hearing for Nov. 28 on the proposed 2018-2022 Capital Improvement Plan for the City of Park Rapids. It will be held in the Park Rapids Area Library lower level meeting room at 6 p.m.

• Authorized a Minnesota Department of Transportation Airport Maintenance and Operation Grant contract. The amount increased $634 per year to $52,475.

• Approved the repairs of cracks on Depot Park tennis courts in the amount of $3,250 by Demco LaVine. The cost will be subsidized by a donation of $1,625 from the Park Rapids Tennis Association.

• Approved the purchase of a new snow wing from Falls plows in the amount of $2,937.51 and a cutting edge in the amount of $462.58 from Kris Engineering, Inc.

• Approved the purchase of replacement tires for various city departments from Girtz Implement and Tire in the amount of $5,247.92.

• Approved a $365,226 payment to Anderson Brothers Construction for the 2016 apron and taxiway rehabilitation project at the airport.

• Approved a Public Facilities Use Permit for the Park Rapids Water Ski Team to use Pioneer Park on Oct. 28 from 3 to 5 p.m. for the Tri Wizard Tournament.

• Authorized the proper city officials to execute the paperwork to certify special assessment for a lot owned by Steven and Nancy Bade and another lot owned by Austin Meidinger.

• Approved a backhoe operator's license for Septic Solutions to work in the City of Park Rapids.

• Approved a resolution appointing Park Rapids Police Officer Robert Gilmore to temporary Patrol Sergeant for the city and approved outside work for Officer Gilmore as per the personnel policy.

• Approved the finances payables in the amount of $23,484.08 and prepaids in the amount of $198,083.90.

The next regular city council meeting will be at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 24 at the Park Rapids Library lower level.