    Park Rapids driver involved in St. Cloud crash

    By Celeste Edenloff Today at 1:53 p.m.

    A 35-year-old Hoffman woman was airlifted to the St. Cloud Hospital after a two-vehicle crash early Monday on Highway 27 at the intersection of Highway 114 west of Alexandria.

    Rachel Gulbrandson was driving a 2004 Pontiac Sunfire eastbound on Highway 27. Kale Hensel, 29, of Park Rapids, was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado westbound on Highway 27, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

    The crash report stated that Hensel was turning southbound onto to Highway 114 and failed to yield and the two vehicles collided.

    North Ambulance took Gulbrandson to Douglas County Hospital where LifeLink III then flew her to St. Cloud Hospital. As of 10:45 a.m. Monday, she was listed in fair condition.

    Hensel, along with a passenger, Payne Hensel, 22, also of Park Rapids, were not injured, according to the State Patrol.

    Responding to the crash, which took place at 6:06 a.m. Oct. 9, included the Minnesota State Patrol, Douglas County Sheriff's Office, Alexandria Fire Department and North Ambulance.

