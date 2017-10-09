Of those 114 youth, 20 youth brought home a purple (champion) ribbon, pink (reserve) ribbon, took first place in their class or were given the "Award of Excellence."

They represented the county very well, worked hard, met many new friends, and gained a lot of knowledge and confidence.

"Hubbard County outdid themselves at state this year," 4-H Program Coordinator Mari Jo Lohmeier said. "I feel this is by far the best we have done. So many of our kids received firsts and grands."