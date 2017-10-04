Hubbard County Incidents

Sept. 29: A Nevis caller reported that a reddish colored Dodge Neon almost caused a head-on collision on State Highway 34; A caller reported a blue Chevy Colbalt all over the roadway; A caller reported that there is a female at the intersection who states someone gave her poisonous pills; A report was made of fireworks in Nevis; A Nevis caller reported that there was a small car in front of her residence;

Sept. 30: A report was made of a possible violation of an order for protection in Nevis; A report was made of vehicles being messed with in Akeley; A report was made of a vehicle in Akeley with someone sleeping inside; A female in Park Rapids jumped in front of officer's vehicle and flagged him down; An officer assisted persons walking with flashlights and a gas can in Bemidji; A caller on 159th Ave. reported she had information she wanted to give to an officer; A caller reported a vehicle passing on a double yellow and speeding; A caller reported a truck parked on the edge of property in Akeley, no clue who owns it; A report was made in Akeley of someone trespassing on property the last few nights;

Oct. 1: A wallet was found and brought to sheriff's office; A Nevis caller reported that she is being harassed by her ex; A Park Rapids caller reported that a vehicle with N.D. plate tried to run car off the road; A caller reported a Toyota truck all over the road, passed on to state; A caller reported a pontoon washed ashore on High Pine Ln, tied it to a tree; A person was buying a deer rifle from a private party and wanted to make sure it is not stolen; A caller reported that a vehicle tried to run him off the road and get him to pull over, passed on to State Patrol; An officer assisted a minivan that was broke down in Hubbard County; A caller reported a red Jeep Wrangler all over the road on Co. Rd. 40; A caller on Co. Rd. 18 reported a person on his property that won't leave; A caller reported a suspicious van with blacked-out windows on Quest Lane;

Medical: Sept. 28: An ambulance was requested in Bemidji for a complaint of difficulty breathing; An ambulance was requested in Nevis for a male in extreme pain; An ambulance was requested on U.S. 71 for a 77 year old male with alzheimer's who was unable to get up;

Sept. 29: An ambulance was requested in Nevis for a 2 year old in active seizure;

Sept. 30: An ambulance was requested on West Pleasant St. for an elderly male down, unresponsive and breathing; An ambulance was requested on Blue Wolf Dr. for a 51 year old male not feeling well;

Oct. 1: An ambulance was requested in Akeley for a male who possibly had a seizure; An ambulance was requested on Co. Rd. 41 for an elderly female who fell and needs assistance;

Accidents: Sept. 29: A caller reported hitting a deer, damage to vehicle, deer deceased and off roadway, no assistance needed;

Sept. 30: A report was made of a vehicle in the ditch on its roof, lights still on, no plates; A possible ATV rollover was reported; A caller reported that a pontoon fell off a trailer and is blocking the roadway;

Animal related: Sept. 28: A caller reported two horses out on the road in Laporte; A report was made of improper disposal of animal waste on Co. Rd. 91; A report was made that the neighbor's dog on Deer View Rd. continually gets out and is a traffic hazard;

Sept. 29: A caller on Co. Rd. 4 reported cows in the ditch about to come onto the roadway; A Park Rapids caller reported that the neighbor's dogs have charged her twice that night, would like to speak to an officer, she also believes they are neglecting their dogs; A caller reported a deer in the ditch that needs to be dispatched;

Sept. 30: A caller reported a brown cow in the ditch; A Hubbard caller reported that there is a white dog in the yard of a trailer house that looks very neglected; A caller reported a lone black cow in the roadway;

Oct. 1: A caller from 219th Ave reported that two German wire hair dogs killed her pet duck, the dogs are still on the property;

Burglaries, thefts: Sept. 28: An interior burglary and glass break alarm was activated on Co. Rd. 7; A report was made of the theft of tires and rims from a truck on Co. Rd. 36;

Sept. 29: A living room motion alarm was activated on Ebony Lane; A caller on Maple Leaf Dr. reported that the basement light is on and homeowner can hear noises, possible burglary in progress; A gas drive-off was reported in Laporte, female attempted to pay with check but told they don't take checks, she said she would see if she had any cash and then drove off, left in older, dark colored pickup; A report was made of theft of items from a cabin; A report was made of more things taken from a cabin on Co. Rd. 12; A person on Co. Rd. 23 reported charges to his bank account and credit cards, bank has stopped transactions but the cards are still being used; A residential burglary alarm was activated on Ideal Lane; A theft of steel rims replaced with aluminum rims sometime in the past three weeks was reported on Co. Rd. 36; A theft from a cabin was reported in Akeley;

Sept. 30: A report was made of a friend taking an envelope of money from a safe in Laporte;

Oct. 1: A report was made of the theft of cash from a residence in Park Rapids;

Fires: Oct. 1: A report was made of a possible power line down.