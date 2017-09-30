Park Rapids City Council takes no action on vacancy

"I have no comments other than the obvious sorrowful loss of one of our members," City Administrator John McKinney said during his portion of the agenda.

The city council members took no action regarding the vacancy.

The council tabled the request of the Park Rapids Lakes Area Arts Council for a $250 grant to help defray the cost of the Leadership & Strategy Development Program until the next regular council meeting.

As part of the consent agenda, the council approved the following:

• A temporary on-sale liquor license for the Park Rapids Community Development Corporation which will be sponsoring Take a Walk on the Wild Side/Wild Rice Festival on Oct. 21 in Depot Park.

• A backhoe operator's license for Schrupp Excavating LLC to work in the city.

• A plumber's permit for Juelson Plumbing & Heating Inc. to work in the city.

• Accepted donations for the city totaling $7,655.07 from Sunny Shores, Hubbard County Historical Society, Ike's Heating & Cooling, Blueberry Log & Timber, Fraternal Order of Eagles, Clayton and Mary Peterson, Beverly Fosberg, Duane and Marion Goeden, Lickin' Good Whole Pet Foods, Park Rapids Enterprise, Pioneer Park Restroom Donation Houses, Enbridge and Floyd Harvala.

• The wage adjustment and step increase for Facility Maintenance Superintendent Chris Fieldsend.

• The creation of Fund 447 for the Highway 71 frontage project.

• A pay request in the amount of $1,421 for Johnson Jet-Line for professional services to televise sanitary sewer and water lines in preparation of the Highway 71 frontage project.

• A pay request for Cozen O'Conor in the amount of $3,805.50 for legal fees regarding the Armory Square project.

• A pay request for Apex Engineering in the amount of $491.04 for professional services related to the fire hall expansion project.

• A pay request in the amount of $56,714.30 to TKDA for professional services at the municipal airport.

• A pay request in the amount of $1,529.06 to Park Rapids Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce for the city's portion of the second quarter expenses as per the Wayside Rest Area Agreement.

• A public facilities use permit for Nemeth Art Center to close two blocks of Third Street on Oct. 21 for the Wild Rice Festival.

• A multi-vendor transient merchant license for Nemeth Art Center.

• A wage adjustment and step increase for part-time Rapids Spirits Liquor Store clerk Kathleen Merfeld.

• The resignation of Rapids Spirits part-time liquor store clerk Jeffrey Olesen.

The next regular city council meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 10 at the Park Rapids Library.