Park Rapids City Council Member Dick Rutherford has died

Park Rapids City Council Member Dick Rutherford, 76, passed away on Sept. 22. A lifelong Park Rapids resident, Rutherford was a member of the Park Rapids Downtown Business Association, American Legion Post #212, Northern Knights Car Club and others. According to his obituary, "he had especially enjoyed playing Santa for over 40 years bringing the Joy of Christmas to many local families and the community." Read more in the Wednesday, Sept. 27 edition of the Park Rapids Enterprise.