Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

Wadena County Sheriff searching for non-compliant Level 3 predatory offender

    Wadena County Sheriff searching for non-compliant Level 3 predatory offender

    Posted Today at 2:20 p.m.
    Timothy George Bungert

    The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a Non-Compliant Level 3 Predatory Offender.  The offender, Timothy George Bungert, 35, was last registered as living at Becker Ave South in the City of Sebeka. Bungert is said to be approximately 6’0” tall, 214 pounds, hazel eyes, brown/gray hair, with a medium build.  Bungert is currently on warrant status out of Wadena County for failure to register as a predatory offender.  Bungert has a history of contacting adolescent females, ages 12-14, on the Internet and engaging in sexual conversation. He has also attempted to arrange to meet for sexual contact with one victim. He was not known to victims. Anyone with any information regarding Bungert’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office at 218-631-7600. Callers may  remain anonymous.  Tips may also be submi9tted online at https://por.state.mn.us/OffenderDetails.aspx.

    Explore related topics:NewslocalTimothy George Bungertwadena county sheriff
    Advertisement