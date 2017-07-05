One dies in ATV rollover in rural Becker County

Anthony Robert Ortiz Sr., 47, of Soap Lake, Wash., died at the scene after the side-by-side ATV he was driving rolled over on South Elbow Lake Road in Round Lake Township.

He was one of three men in the ATV. One of them was his son, Anthony Robert Ortiz Jr., 21, of Soap Lake, Wash., who was injured and was airlifted to Essentia Hospital in Fargo. His condition was not known. The third man, whose name was not released, declined medical treatment.

Statements at the scene indicate that Ortiz Senior was driving and lost control of the ATV, which rolled over and landed on top of him. Alcohol may have been a factor in the crash, which is still under investigation, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Emergency personnel from the Becker County Sheriff's Office, the White Earth Tribal Police Department, the White Earth Ambulance Service, Carsonville Fire and Rescue, and North Memorial Aircare responded to the crash, which was reported at 12:33 a.m. Tuesday.