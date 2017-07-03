Three other boys, ages 8, 11 and 13, who were passengers in the ATV suffered minor injuries, according to the Sheriff's Office. No names were released. None of the young people were wearing seatbelts or helmets.

The 14-year-old boy was driving the Honda Pioneer crew cab UTV, on a trail on property owned by a family member, when he lost control and the UTV rolled over. The accident, which remains under investigation, was reported at 11:20 a.m. Monday.

The Sheriff's Office was assisted at the scene by the State Patrol, the Detroit Lakes Police Department, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Enforcement Division, Carsonville Fire and Rescue, North Memorial Ambulance and North Memorial Air Care.