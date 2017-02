Headwater’s Chapter of Let’s Go Fishing will hold a chicken dinner at the Park Rapids American Legion on Friday, Feb. 10, 4:30 to 7 p.m. All are welcome. Cost is $9 for adults $5 for children 10 and under. Menu includes: Oven-fried chicken, mashed potatoes/gravy, green beans, salad, cranberries, buns, and dessert.