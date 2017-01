A group of Park Rapids youth, from left, Samuel Kern, Hope Kern, Christina Engst, Joseph Engst and Destiny Kern were unsuccessful in holding their sleds together while enjoying some winter fun Monday, Jan. 2 at Headwaters Golf Course. Stephanie Kern had her children and some neighbor children out to the popular sledding hill which was busy with numerous families on the last day of Christmas break. (Kevin Cederstrom/Enterprise)