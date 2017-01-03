Skip to main content
Headlines
sports
obituaries
business
entertainment
outdoors
opinion
life
School 2 hours late today
School 2 hours late today
By
staff
Today at 6:36 a.m.
Due to the weather Park Rapids buses and school will be 2 hours late today, Tuesday, Jan. 3.
