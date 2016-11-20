Pedestrian killed on side of road in Laporte

A 45-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed on the shoulder of a highway near here early the morning of Sunday, Nov. 20, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.A driver in a GMC Acadia was headed eastbound on highway 200 in Hubbard County when just after midnight it struck 45-year-old Luke Prescott of Princeton, who was standing on the shoulder of the road after walking away from a vehicle that had just gone off the road.Prescott died. The driver of the vehicle that struck the pedestrian is 30-year-old Bradley H. Smith of Laporte. He was not injured.