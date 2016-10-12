Brett Fredrickson, CHI St. Joseph’s Health Weight Management Center’s Lifestyle Navigator, promotes physical activity on the playground with children from the Century Adventures after school program. (Submitted photo)

CHI St. Joseph's is collaborating with Park Rapids Century School to promote healthy living through the after school program Century Adventures. Brett Fredrickson, CHI St. Joseph's Health Weight Management Center's Lifestyle Navigator, is an exercise physiologist who loves activity and getting kids moving. He collaborates with the Century Adventures after school program to influence, mentor, and build relationships with the children and their families. Fredrickson provides support and resources to families about weight management, healthy living, behavioral health, and transportation resources.

The Lifestyle Navigator is at Century School one to two times a week, working alongside Tonja Peterson, Century Adventures Program Coordinator, and her staff. Fredrickson takes over activity time and his presence serves as a link to area health services in an approachable, age-appropriate manner.

This Lifestyle Navigator service is funded by a three-year grant from PrimeWest Health's Community Reinvestment Grant Program. The Community Health Reinvestment Grant Program allows CHI St. Joseph's Health to partner with area healthcare providers including behavioral health professionals, organizations, and agencies.

"As healthcare resources continue to shift from taking care of the sick to keeping people well, this grant allows us to create a healthier community and help adults and youth experience better health," said Ben Koppelman, CHI St. Joseph's Health President.

The Lifestyle Navigator provides tailored health goals, encourages increased engagement and accountability, and directs participants to programs specific to their needs. His role at CHI St. Joseph's Health Weight Management Center is among enhanced services made possible through the PrimeWest Health Community Reinvestment Grant Program.