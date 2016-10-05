Steve Wattenhofer and Taija Dewey were crowned Park Rapids Area High School Homecoming King & Queen during Monday's coronation. The Homecoming Court consisted of candidates, from left, Lydia Christensen, escorted by Nolan Booge; Madison Steffel, escorted by Per Jorgenson; second grade crown bearer Garrett Marotte; the king and queen; crown bearer Molly Cederstrom; junior class attendants, Libby Halvorson, escorted by Casimir Simonson; sophomore class attendants Gracie Eischens, escorted by Tristin Persons; and freshman attendants Kamree Carlson, escorted by Jeff Haas.The band “Incredibly Real” performed during the program with Logan Veo dressed in full spirit of “America Monday” alongside lead singer Jack Walsh. Homecoming Week continues with volleyball Thursday and pep fest, parade and football game Friday against Pequot Lakes, kickoff at 6 p.m. (Photos by Kevin Cederstrom/Enterprise)