Hundreds of tractors were lined up for visitors to take a closer look at Saturday's show. (Nicole Vik/Enterprise)

The Lake Itasca Region Pioneer Farmers (LIRPF) put on their 41st Annual Show this past weekend at the showgrounds located adjacent to the north entrance of Itasca State Park.

The three day show put on by LIRPF volunteers included numerous activities, demonstrations, displays and live music to keep audiences entertained.

According to the LIRPF treasurer Charlene Olson, there were roughly 3,600 people in attendance throughout the weekend.

"We were very pleased with the turnout," Olson said. "We did better than last year because we had some rainy weather so we're back up in our numbers, which is good."

The show, which features old-time rural America, is put on by members and volunteers.

"We have a lot of volunteers that dedicate many, many hours to the organization," she said. "They make it possible."

LIRPF Vice President Lenny Hemmerich said they have volunteers and members all over Minnesota and members that travel from as far away as California, Indiana, Iowa, Nebraska, Washington and Kansas for the show.

"They are all high-energized happy people," Olson said about the enthusiasm of their active members of the organization. "They love the heritage. We have this younger generation that wants to be involved and hopefully that will continue. It's important in order to keep the show going."

Hemmerich's father's original sawmill is a part of the showgrounds and now his family's participation at the show consists of four generations that are involved every year.

Tours, trains and trolleys

Visitors to the weekend-long show could tour the historical buildings located at the showgrounds including the Lake Itasca Post Office, a schoolhouse built in 1897, Wallingford Grocery built in 1937, the Osage Baptist Church built in 1887 and many other memorial buildings.

Among the demonstrations, visitors could observe the blacksmiths hammering away, broom making, threshing, lumber sawing, lathe milling, lumber planing, shingle milling, whip sawing and drag sawing.

Throughout the day and into the evening, both kids and adults could choose from a trolley car or four different mini-trains to ride on the Lake Itasca Railway. Construction on the rail line began in 1993 by Emmett Anderson and Vern Smith. Over the years the track was expanded and trains were added and now consists of 1,500 feet of track, a covered bridge and a trestle bridge. There is also a locomotive building by the track where the trains are stored throughout the winter.

This year, Vern and Lucille Smith were crowned the 2016 Pioneer King and Queen. The royals are chosen by a committee consisting of LIRPF members and in order to be crowned they have to be active members themselves. The winners this year rode in the parade in a red 1958 Cadillac Convertible owned by Everett Willburg of Bagley.

The parade drew a large crowd of spectators. With over 100 participants, an impressive variety of antique tractors, farm equipment, machinery, trucks and cars owned by various collectors from all over were put on display during the parade which took place daily. Afterward, the vehicles and machines were lined up for visitors to look at their leisure.

According to Olson, all of the parade participants are registered but anyone is allowed to enter their tractors or equipment into the lineup; they do not have to be a member.

Dedicated group

The LIRPF was incorporated in 1976 at the Clearwater County fairground in Bagley. In 1987 the organization became the property owners of their current show grounds at the suggestion of Bryce Anderson, who was the Itasca State Park Naturalist at the time. He felt that the LIRPF should take over the responsibility of operating the Hemmerich Sawmill. The group moved to their current location and construction began in the spring of 1988.

In the summer of 1990, the members held their first three-day show and the organization became a non-profit organization in 1993.

The profits from the show are put toward improvements on the grounds, the construction and maintenance of buildings, and the preservation of artifacts. The members receive no compensation for their time and effort, and according to Olson, they are just very dedicated individuals.