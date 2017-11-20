Franken's hand “was wrapped tightly around my butt cheek" as her husband snapped a photo, Lindsay Menz said.

"Like ew, I want to wash that off of me." Menz told CNN for a story that ran Monday, Nov. 20.

The former Minnesotan, now 33, said the incident occurred at the 2010 Minnesota State Fair.

Menz‏, who now lives in Texas, said on Twitter: "In August 2010, @alfranken grabbed me while taking a photo together at the Minnesota State Fair. I felt violated & embarrassed."

Tweeting to radio host Leeann Tweeden, she added: "I 100% believe your account of him & his actions, ... Thank you for sharing your story."

Tweeten said on Thursday, Nov. 16, that Franken forced a kiss on her during a 2006 USO tour, and she posted online a photograph showing Franken's hands above her breasts as she slept on a military airplane during the same trip.

The Tweeden incident occurred before the Minnesota Democrat became senator, but the State Fair allegation was a year after he took office.

Franken's office did not respond to a Forum News Service request for comment on the second incident and about whether he was considering resigning. However, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported that the office said over the weekend, before the Menz story aired, that he would not quit the Senate.

Franken apologized to Tweeden Thursday and CNN reported on Monday that he said he did not remember the fair incident.

"I take thousands of photos at the state fair surrounded by hundreds of people, and I certainly don't remember taking this picture," Franken said. "I feel badly that Ms. Menz came away from our interaction feeling disrespected."

Indeed, Franken's booth often has the longest lines of any political booth at the fair, most people wanting to get a picture with him.

Menz said her photo with the senator came at a radio station booth, which her father's business helped sponsor.

While Menz told family members about the incident and posted about it on her Facebook site, which has restricted access, she did not say anything in public until she went to CNN.

Menz said she hopes that telling about her experience will give others "the courage to say something, too."

Menz' Twitter account says she lived in Minneapolis. Now, she lives in Texas.

Since Tweeden made her story public last week, some people have called for Franken to resign. He said last week that he supports a Senate Ethics Committee investigation into the Tweeden allegations.

Franken did not deny any of the Tweeden allegations, but he said he did not recall the rehearsal kiss like she did and did not recall the Menz situation at all.

In an October tweet, Franken said: "Sexual harassment and violence are unacceptable. We all must do our part to listen, stand with and support survivors."

In other developments: