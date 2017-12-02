Changes to label collection programs impacts Century PTA's efforts

"We recently found out that the Campbell's Labels for Education Program is ending. This will result in thousands of points lost throughout the school year," said Century PTA in a news release. "With those points, we were able to purchase catalogue products, like playground and gym equipment, school supplies, videos, a printer, and many other items."

Another change that will greatly impact the program is Coborn's no longer prints Labels for Learning on its store receipt.

"We used to cut off the points, turn them in, and receive a check. You must now register online with the MORErewards program," states the release. "The points our school earns will help grow our share of the $150,000 total given out. It's like a pie — the size of our school's slice will depend on how many points we have received. That is why we need your help. It is very important that we all go online, register and designate Century School. The more people that register the greater our slice of the pie! There are more than 3,000 qualifying items."

Community members are urged to visit MORErewards.com.

Century PTA will still collect labels/UPCs from General Mills Box Tops for Education, Village Hearth/Country Hearth Loaves for Learning, Sunny D, Tyson Support Your School, Westpac, Flav-r-Pac and Santiam frozen vegetables. They also collect Our Family brand items with the #702 UPC labels available at Hugo's.

To encourage student participation, Century PTA holds a fall and spring contest every year. The classroom with the most labels collected wins Dairy Queen treats.

Even if you do not have a child or grandchild at Century School, you can still help. Collected labels may be dropped off at any Century School office or Park Rapids Community Education or mailed to Century School.

"We rely and appreciate the support of the community," said the news release.

For more information, contact Century PTA at 237-6340 or pta@parkrapids.k12.mn.us.