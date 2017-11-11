Search
    French fry fundraiser returns to Century School

    By Submitted Today at 3:00 p.m.
    The community French Fry sale raises funds for the Park Rapids Education and Activities Foundation. Lamb Weston/RDO Frozen is donating three frozen potato products.

    The Park Rapids Education and Activities Foundation (PREAF) is teaming up with Lamb Weston/RDO Frozen for a French fry sale on Saturday, Nov. 18.

    The sale will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Century School bus loop.

    Lamb Weston/RDO Frozen is donating three of its potato products for the sale — straight-cut French fries, potato puffs and potato rounds — with all proceeds going to PREAF.

    The products are sold by the case at $10 per case. Each case contains six 5-pound bags, which works out to $1.67 per bag. There is a limit of 10 cases per purchase. There are no early sales.

    The PREAF provides funding for educational, fine arts and athletic activities at the Park Rapids Schools.

    Lamb Weston/RDO Frozen has a strong history of partnering with the community in Park Rapids. In that spirit, the company said they are working with the Park Rapids schools to facilitate a public fry sale.

