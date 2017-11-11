French fry fundraiser returns to Century School

The sale will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Century School bus loop.

Lamb Weston/RDO Frozen is donating three of its potato products for the sale — straight-cut French fries, potato puffs and potato rounds — with all proceeds going to PREAF.

The products are sold by the case at $10 per case. Each case contains six 5-pound bags, which works out to $1.67 per bag. There is a limit of 10 cases per purchase. There are no early sales.

The PREAF provides funding for educational, fine arts and athletic activities at the Park Rapids Schools.

Lamb Weston/RDO Frozen has a strong history of partnering with the community in Park Rapids. In that spirit, the company said they are working with the Park Rapids schools to facilitate a public fry sale.