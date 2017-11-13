Two injured in Mall of America stabbing, suspect in custody

The victims, whose injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, were stabbed when they confronted a 20-year-old Minneapolis man who was attempting to steal items belonging to one of the victims from a fitting room, according to Bloomington Police Chief Jeff Potts. Their alleged assailant, Mahad Abdiaziz Abdirahaman, is being held on suspicion of first-degree assault.

One of the victims was trying on clothes with a group of friends or family members in the men's department at Macy's shortly before 6:45 p.m., Potts said. When he left the fitting room to show the clothes to the other people in his party, Abdirahaman entered the fitting room to steal his belongings, Potts said.

When the victim returned to the fitting room, he confronted Abdirahaman, who stabbed him, according to police. Another man in his party responded to the victim's cries for help and was also stabbed, Potts said. The others in their party disarmed Abdirahaman and restrained him until police arrived a few minutes later.

Both victims were transported to Hennepin County Medical Center.

Macy's was closed Sunday night while police investigated the incident.