Two men found dead with gunshot wounds in Menahga

Responding to a 911 call, the Menahga Police Department and the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office found two men shot to death inside a residence in Menahga.

Police were called to an address on Oak Avenue NE. about 12:05 a.m. Monday. Arriving officers found the two men dead from apparent gunshot wounds, a news release from the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office said.

Names of the victims have not been released.

Authorities have not said what led up to the deaths, but do not believe there is any risk to the public, the sheriff’s office said.

The Menahga Police Department, the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota Bureau Criminal Apprehension are investigating.