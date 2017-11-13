Two men die of gunshot wounds in Menahga
The Wadena County Sheriff's Office, the Menahga Police Department and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are investigating the gunshot deaths of two men in Menahga Monday morning.
A 911 call brought law enforcement to Oak Avenue NE at 12:05 a.m. Monday. Officers found two men dead of apparent gunshot wounds according to a release from the Wadena County Sheriff's Office.
The names of the two men have not been released.
Law enforcement officials do not believe there is any risk to the public at this time.
Wadena Sheriff Mike Carr was not available for comment Monday morning.